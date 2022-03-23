Ligand Pharmaceuticals to spin off OmniAb business through merger with Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II

  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) signs merger agreement with Avista Public Acquisition (AHPAU) a SPAC, providing for the spin-off of OmniAb, Ligand’s antibody discovery business, immediately followed by a merger with a newly formed subsidiary of APAC.
  • The combined company will be led by Ligand’s President, Matt Foehr, and will be renamed “OmniAb, Inc.”
  • APAC’s sponsor and a leading private equity firm focused on the healthcare industry, has agreed to invest up to $115M in the combined company, and Ligand will contribute $15M.
  • The combined company will have an initial pre-money equity valuation of $850M.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
  • Stock rises 3% during after hours trade.
