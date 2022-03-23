KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock is dropping 4.3% in after-hours trading after the homebuilder's Q1 earnings and revenue missed consensus estimates even as housing prices climbed.

Looking ahead, the company increased the average price it expects to get for each home it sells and slightly raised guidance for housing gross profit margin this year, but kept its housing revenue forecast unchanged.

The company now expects an average selling price of $490K-$500K in FY2022 vs. its previous guidance of $480K-$490K. Housing revenue guidance remains at $7.20B-$7.60B; and housing gross profit margin guidance nudged slightly higher to 25.5%-26.3% vs. prior range of 25.4%-26.2%.

Earnings and revenue for the quarter, though, disappointed. EPS for the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2022 was $1.47, trailing the consensus estimate of $1.54 and down from $1.91 in the previous quarter, but up from $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $1.40B missed the $1.49B consensus, fell from $1.68B in Q4 and increased from $1.14B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 average selling price of $486.1K rose from $451.1K in the previous quarter. The company delivered 2,868 homes in the quarter, down from 3,679 in Q4 and 2,864 in Q1 2021.

Ending backlog of $5.71B, rose from $4.95B at the end of Q4.

Homebuilding operating income of $169.6M vs. $214.4M in Q4; it increased 49% Y/Y.

Adjusted housing gross profit margin fell to 21.1% from 24.8% in Q4 but rose 130 basis points from a year ago.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of housing revenue was 10.2% vs. 9.8% in Q4.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

