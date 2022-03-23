3D Systems ties up with Enhatch to scale personalized medical device delivery
Mar. 23, 2022 4:34 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Enhatch, developer of the Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem, announced a partnership.
- The technologies that drive Intelligent Surgery streamline and scale the design and delivery of patient-specific medical devices by automating the process.
- Incorporating these capabilities into DDD's workflow for patient-specific solutions will help more efficiently meet the growing demand for personalized medical devices.
- Combining the application and technology expertise of both companies creates an optimized, automated, and scalable medical device workflow.
- "Integrating these technologies and capabilities into DDD's surgical planning solutions will make processes more efficient, trackable and cost-effective," said Menno Ellis, EVP, healthcare solutions, DDD.