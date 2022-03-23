Travel + Leisure completes $275M term securitization

Mar. 23, 2022 4:39 PM ETTravel + Leisure Co. (TNL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) completed a term securitization transaction involving the issue of $275M of asset-backed notes.
  • TNL's indirect subsidiary Sierra Timeshare 2022-1 Receivables Funding issued ~$88M of class A notes, ~$81M of class B notes, ~$65M of class C notes, and ~$41M of class D notes.
  • The class A notes have a coupon of 3.05%, the class B notes have a coupon of 3.55%, the class C notes have a coupon of 3.94%, and the class D notes have a coupon of 6% for an overall weighted average coupon of 3.84%.
  • The advance rate for this transaction was 98%.
