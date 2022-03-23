Michael Arenberg joins Imago BioSciences as Chief Operating and Business Officer

Mar. 23, 2022 4:39 PM ETImago BioSciences, Inc. (IMGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Michael Arenberg, a distinguished biopharmaceutical executive, has joined biopharmaceutical company Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) as Chief Operating and Business Officer.
  • Mr. Arenberg holds over 25 years of experience within the biopharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. He spent 22 years at DURECT, most recently serving as its Chief Financial Officer.
  • Imago also named Laura Eichorn, previously Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer, as the Chief Financial Officer of the firm.
  • Ms. Eichorn is a co-Founder of Imago BioSciences with over 25 years of operational experience spanning finance, operations, human resources, and communications.
