Jackson Financial subsidiary forges distribution deal with Producers Choice Network

Mar. 23, 2022 4:48 PM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN), RJFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jackson Financial's (NYSE:JXN) subsidiary Jackson National Life Insurance Company has entered into a distribution agreement with Producers Choice Network (PCN), a subsidiary of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).
  • As part of the deal, Jackson will offer its advisory annuity products to the over 6,500 investment advisor representatives (IARs) served through PCN's outsourced insurance desk.
  • PCN provides the fee-based community with unbiased annuity solutions in support of their clients' protective needs through One Insurance Solution for RIAs (OIS). OIS connects RIAs to best-in-class services, solutions and technologies designed to fit their unique client engagement model.
