Raymond James client AUA slips 1% in February on economic, geopolitical uncertainty

Mar. 23, 2022 4:58 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Raymond James Financial location. Raymond James is an investment bank and financial services company.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Raymond James Financial's (NYSE:RJF) client assets under administration in February fell 1% to $1.23T, as economic and geopolitical uncertainties take hold.
  • “Although our M&A pipeline remains strong, macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty have contributed to a decline in investment banking revenues during the first two months of the quarter compared to the first two months of the prior-year quarter and preceding quarter,” said RJF Chair and CEO Paul Reilly.
  • Private client group AUA also slipped 1% to $1.18T in February.
  • Private client group assets in fee-based accounts were $665.0B, down from $673.1B in January.
  • Financial assets under management of $191.5B slid from $194.1B in the previous month.
  • Note that the above metrics include the impact from the acquisition of Charles Stanley Group, which closed on Jan. 21, 2022. The impact on client AUA was $33B and private client group AUA was $34B.
  • At the beginning of March, Raymond James declared a $0.34 per share dividend.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.