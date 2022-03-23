Raymond James client AUA slips 1% in February on economic, geopolitical uncertainty
Mar. 23, 2022 4:58 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial's (NYSE:RJF) client assets under administration in February fell 1% to $1.23T, as economic and geopolitical uncertainties take hold.
- “Although our M&A pipeline remains strong, macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty have contributed to a decline in investment banking revenues during the first two months of the quarter compared to the first two months of the prior-year quarter and preceding quarter,” said RJF Chair and CEO Paul Reilly.
- Private client group AUA also slipped 1% to $1.18T in February.
- Private client group assets in fee-based accounts were $665.0B, down from $673.1B in January.
- Financial assets under management of $191.5B slid from $194.1B in the previous month.
- Note that the above metrics include the impact from the acquisition of Charles Stanley Group, which closed on Jan. 21, 2022. The impact on client AUA was $33B and private client group AUA was $34B.
- At the beginning of March, Raymond James declared a $0.34 per share dividend.