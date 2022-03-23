Morningstar excludes Belarusian, Russian securities in March 31 rebalance
Mar. 23, 2022 4:59 PM ETMorningstar, Inc. (MORN)AEGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Indexes are reclassifying Belarus from emerging market to unclassified, effective immediately, because it no longer meets the company's requirements for Emerging Market status. Such requirements include the consideration of the regulatory environment and liquidity of securities.
- The company had reclassified Russia to unclassified after the close on March 18. Now, Morningstar (MORN) will remove all Russian securities at a price of zero at the March 31 rebalance of all Morningstar Fixed Income Indexes. Also, Belarusian securities will be removed at a price of zero at the March 31 rebalance.
- "Due to the decisions communicated in this announcement and preceding announcements, Russian and Belarusian securities will remain ineligible for all Morningstar Fixed Income Indexes until further notice," the company said in a statement. The affected securities won't be re-introduced to the Fixed Income Indexes without approval from the Morningstar Indexes Methodology Committee and consultation with Morningstar Indexes' clients, it added.
