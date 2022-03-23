US railroad traffic declines 2.7% last week
Mar. 23, 2022 5:08 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B, UNP, CNICSX, NSC, BIP, BIPCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) has reported US rail traffic down 2.7% Y/Y to 499,362 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Mar. 19, 2022.
- Total carloads for the week were 232,770, up 1.1% while intermodal volume was 266,592 containers and trailers, down 5.7% Y/Y.
- 5 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that included coal, up 4,182 carloads, to 63,929; chemicals, up 2,656 carloads, to 34,178; and nonmetallic minerals, up 1,984 carloads, to 31,151.
- On the other side, grains were down 4,014 carloads, to 23,317; petroleum and petroleum products, down 2,457 carloads, to 9,181; and motor vehicles and parts, down 958 carloads, to 13,953.
- North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 328,840 carloads, down 0.7% Y/Y; intermodal units were 348,166, down 6% Y/Y.
- Canadian railroads reported 73,635 carloads for the week, down 9.5%, and 65,486 intermodal units, down 10.7%; Mexican railroads reported 22,435 carloads, up 16.2%, and intermodal units 16,088, up 13.1% Y/Y.
