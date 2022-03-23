Regulator OKs Exelon's proposal to close New Jersey's last two coal plants

Mar. 23, 2022 4:56 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

New Jersey's last two remaining coal-fired power plants are set to shut down, Bloomberg reports, as the state's Board of Public Utilities approved Exelon's (NASDAQ:EXC) proposal to buy out existing power purchase agreements that were scheduled to run until 2024.

The utility says the Logan and Chambers plants will be deactivated by May 31, saving customers as much as $30M.

New Jersey is seeking to eliminate carbon from its power grid by 2050 and to curb total emissions in the state by 80% from 2006 levels.

Analysts at Mizuho recently upgraded Exelon to Buy based on valuation.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.