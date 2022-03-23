Google moves TV/movie purchasing to Google TV from Play Store
Mar. 23, 2022 5:53 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is moving the sales of movies and television shows out of its Play Store, and into Google TV.
- The Play Store had grown to offer a large selection of content, but now will be focused on apps, games and books as Google centralizes its video efforts in the updated TV app.
- "Starting in May 2022, the Google TV app will be your home for buying, renting, and watching movies and shows on your Android mobile device or tablet. On the Google Play app, Movies & TV will no longer be supported," the company says.
- Users won't lose any of their content purchases, nor any credits, gift cards or loyalty points. User wishlists will also be available on the Google TV app.
- The end of movies/TV in the Play Store seemed presaged last year with the Google TV rebrand, when Google pulled "Play Movies & TV" from smart television apps including Roku, Samsung, LG and Vizio.
- Also Wednesday, Google moved to launch a pilot allowing app developers to offer their own payment systems, starting with Spotify.