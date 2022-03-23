Quest Diagnostics gets $19.5M contract from CDC to support COVID research

  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) secured a contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to perform testing and provide laboratory data analysis to help identify patterns in SARS-COV-2 seroprevalence on a multistate basis.
  • The total contract value with all options is valued at up to ~$19.5M.
  • The goal is to aid the CDC in assessing the proportion of the population that has been infected by or vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • DGX was awarded the contract following a competitive bid.
  • Quest will use serum specimen remnants from clinical testing for a range of non-COVID conditions to identify immune response to SARS-CoV-2 using its comprehensive menu of COVID serological tests.
  • DGX will provide the data analysis to the CDC in a HIPAA-compliant manner to support public health analysis and reporting.
