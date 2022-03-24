Mortgage delinquency rate in February rises for the first time in nine months: Black Knight
Mar. 24, 2022 12:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The U.S. mortgage delinquency rate in February rose for the first time in nine months in a backdrop of tighter financial conditions, according to Black Knight's First Look.
- The delinquency rate, consisting of loans 30+ days past due, ticked higher by 1.76% M/M in February to 3.36%, though it remains near pre-pandemic levels heading into March, a month known for strong seasonal performance improvements, Black Knight explained.
- February's increase in the delinquency rate was primarily driven by a 97K rise in early-stage delinquencies, of which are still well below pre-pandemic levels, Black Knight noted.
- The number of properties that are 30+ days past due, but not in foreclosure edged higher by 25K to 1.78M. On the other hand, the number of properties that are 90+ days past due fell by 72K to 787K.
- Following January's 7X spike, foreclosure starts pulled back 24%. At the same time, despite a 39K rise in active foreclosures, they're still 32% below the same year-ago period.
- With mortgage rates creeping up, prepayment activity in February fell 11%, hitting a nearly three-year low, according to Black Knight.
- On Wednesday, new home sales fell more than expected in February.