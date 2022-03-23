Playmaker Capital to access multi-year credit facility with Canadian bank

  •  Playmaker Capital (OTCPK:PMKRF) announces credit facilities with a Tier 1 Canadian Bank totalling US$15M to use for acquisitions and general corporate purposes, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent. T

  • he facilities have a two-year term, subject to option to extend for an additional 12 months

  • The total facility limit can be increased by an additional $11M if the company delivers evidence satisfactory to the Bank that it has completed a minimum equity raise of $10M.

  • Company expects to enter into a binding commitment letter with the bank in respect of the credit facilities in April 2022.

