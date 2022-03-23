Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) views nuclear power as essential in eliminating carbon emissions from its operations and may buy electricity from two small nuclear plants in the U.S., CEO Jim Fitterling said at the World Petrochemical Conference in Houston, Bloomberg reports.

Nuclear will become "another tool in the arsenal to take us to net zero," and "we're in a process right now looking at two sites in the United States to be an offtaker for a small-scale modular reactor," the CEO said, according to Bloomberg.

Dow already is among the world's top users of renewable energy, but Fitterling said the intermittent nature of wind and solar mean nuclear will become a critical power source.

Fitterling also said some of the high cost and potential hazards of nuclear power could be overcome if companies back small-scale plants potentially tied to major industrial facilities.

