Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and German LNG Terminal signed a preliminary agreement to book a "substantial" part of the capacity at a yet-to-be built landing terminal for liquefied natural gas at the North Sea port of Brunsbuettel near Hamburg, Reuters reports, as the European continent seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian gas.

The parties said they are working toward a binding agreement and hope to complete it as soon as possible.

German LNG Terminal plans to build an import and distribution facility with 8B cm/year capacity that it hopes will start operating in 2026 at the latest.

Terminal operator Gasunie, utility RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) and German state lender KfW recently banded together to rework the terminal's shareholder structure and said they will aim to allow the terminal to function on gas first while striving for a conversion to carbon-free hydrogen in the long term.

Germany has no LNG import terminals to date but last year consumed 100B cm of gas and imported 142B cm due to its role as a distribution hub in continental Europe.

"Shell's vast array of LNG assets should prove particularly useful as Europe looks to reduce reliance on Russian gas exports," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.