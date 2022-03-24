Fortuna Silver Mines GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $198.9M

Mar. 24, 2022
  • Fortuna Silver Mines press release (NYSE:FSM): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
  • Revenue of $198.9M (+92.2% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $89.6M compared to $44.8M reported in Q4 2020
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $57.1M, compared to $31.3M reported in Q4 2020.
  • Free cash flow from ongoing operations of $30.9M compared to $34.5M reported in Q4 2020.
  • Silver and gold production of 7,498,701 ounces and 207,192 ounces, respectively, compared to 7,133,717 ounces and 55,349 ounces in 2020, respectively
  • AISC per ounce of gold sold of $1,116 and $1,317 for the Lindero and Yaramoko mines, respectively.
  • Total gold production was 36,072 ounces of gold. Gold production for 2021 totaled 104,161 ounces.
