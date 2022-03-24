Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors monitored oil moves after prices rose on Wednesday to ~5%

Mar. 24, 2022 1:09 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.22%. Japan, Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for March: manufacturing 53.2 (vs. prior 52.7).

China -0.54%

Hong Kong +0.19%.

Australia +0.26%. Australian March preliminary PMIs: Manufacturing 57.3 (prior 57) & Services 57.9 (57.4).

India -0.15%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones -448.98 points or -1.29% at 34358.51, S&P 500 -55.37 points or -1.23% at 4456.23, while Nasdaq -186.2 points or -1.32% at 13922.61.

In the afternoon of Asia trading hours on Thursday, international benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.29% to $121.25 per barrel, still much higher than levels below $112 seen earlier in the week.

U.S. crude futures declined 0.74% to $114.08 per barrel.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Latest update on Ukraine from the UK Ministry of Defence.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.21%; S&P 500 +0.31%; Nasdaq +0.53%.

