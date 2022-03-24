Moderna finalizes strategic partnership with Australian government, to produce its mRNA vaccines in Australia from 2024
- Vaccine manufacturer Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces a final agreement has been signed off between the federal government, Victorian government to produce mRNA vaccines in Australia for the first time.
- The announcement comes only a few months after an in-principle agreement was signed between the parties last December.
Construction on a new manufacturing plant to be built in Victoria is expected to begin by the end of the year.
On-shore manufacturing facility based in Melbourne, Australia will have the capacity to produce up to 100 million vaccine doses each year, for COVID-19 and for other diseases like the seasonal flu.
It is hoped the new plant will produce its first Australian-made vaccines in 2024.
Moderna has indicated it has much more in mind for the facility than just COVID-19 vaccines, with plans to develop a number of other respiratory treatments and vaccines, including vaccines against respiratory viruses, vaccines against latent viruses, and vaccines against threats to global public health.
"The Australian Federal Government has been a great partner, and we are pleased to expand this partnership to support Australia's mRNA life sciences ecosystem and global public health," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.
