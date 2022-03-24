Argenx raises upsized $700M global stock offering

Mar. 24, 2022 2:05 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) has priced a global offering of ordinary shares represented by ADSs in the US and certain other countries outside of the European Economic Area and a simultaneous private placement of ordinary shares in the European Economic Area and the UK.
  • The company anticipates total gross proceeds of ~$700M from the sale of 1,551,044 ADSs at a price of $300.00/ADS and the sale of 782,290 ordinary shares at a price of €273.10/ordinary share.
  • Each of the ADSs represents the right to receive one ordinary share, nominal value of €0.10/share.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is additional 350K ordinary shares (which may be represented by ADSs) on the same terms and conditions.
  • The US offering and the European private placement are currently expected to close simultaneously on March 28, 2022.
  • Earlier, Argenx proposes $500M global stock offering.
