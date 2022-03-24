Valneva reports FY results
Mar. 24, 2022 2:20 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Valneva press release (NASDAQ:VALN): FY net loss of €73.4M compared to a net loss of €64.4M in 2020.
- Revenue of €348.1M (+215.6% Y/Y).
- Net cash generated by operating activities amounted to €76.9M in 2021 compared to €137.7M in 2020.
- EBITDA loss in 2021 was €47.1 million compared to an EBITDA loss of €45.2 million in 2020.
- Peter Bühler, Valneva’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, "With close to €350 million in cash, we entered 2022 in a strong position and will continue to focus on gaining regulatory approvals and preparing market entry for our key late-stage programs."
- 2022 financial guidance: Total revenues between €430 to €590 million expected vs. estimated growth of 28.67% Y/Y, including: €350 to €500 million of COVID-19 vaccine sales subject to regulatory approvals and deliveries of VLA2001; €60 to €70 million of other vaccine sales and Approximately €20 million of Other Revenues (revenues from collaborations, licensing and services)
- R&D expenses expected between €160 million to €200 million