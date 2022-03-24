GreenFirst Forest Products GAAP EPS of $0.04, revenue of $161.55M
Mar. 24, 2022
- GreenFirst Forest Products press release (OTCPK:ICLTF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.04.
- Revenue of $161.55M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $18.4M.
- At December 31, 2021, the Company had total liquidity of $83.2M comprised of $36.2M cash on hand and $47.0M, net of $13.7M letters of credit, available under its $65.0M revolving asset backed revolving loan ("ABL") facility.
- The Company has capital losses carried forward of $15.2 million, which do not expire, and non-capital losses carried forward of $28.3 million that expire at various dates up to 2041.