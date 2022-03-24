Daimler Truck reports FY results
Mar. 24, 2022
- Daimler Truck press release (OTC:DTRUY): FY Revenue of €39.8B (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Daimler Truck's incoming orders for 2021 in the industrial business have mounted to 590K units, a plus of 37% compared to prior year (430,500 units).
- The adjusted EBIT significantly rose to €2,552M (previous year: €657M).
- The adjusted RoS of the Industrial Business in 2021 was at 6.1% versus previous year's RoS adjusted of 1.9%.
- Group Outlook for 2022: The company's guidance estimates the North American market to be between 255,000 and 295,000 units and the European market to be between 240,000 and 280,000 units.
- For its industrial business Daimler Truck anticipates an increase in unit sales to a range between 500,000 and 520,000 units in 2022.
- The company expects a significant increase in its revenue on group level in 2022 to a range between €45.5 and €47.5 billion.
- Regarding its EBIT adjusted Daimler Truck is also expecting a significant increase.
- Regarding the Return on Sales adjusted for the Industrial Business Daimler Truck is expecting to come out between 7 and 9%.