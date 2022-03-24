Ukraine War Update: NATO estimates severe Russian casualties

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Steep losses

NATO estimates that Russia has lost as much as one-fifth of the combat troops it sent into Ukraine over the past month. Between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and up to 40,000 troops have been wounded, taken prisoner or are missing. Russia also may have lost 10% of its equipment, hindering its ability to maintain its pace of operations.

Market reopening

Russia's stock market is set to partially reopen today, nearly a month after it shut down following the invasion of Ukraine. The last day it was open, the benchmark MOEX stock index plunged over 30%, so another free fall could be in the making. However, some heavy-handed policies have been implemented since then, like a ban on short-selling. Moscow has also blocked foreign investors from dumping local stocks, while the Russian government has ordered its main sovereign wealth fund to scoop up billions of dollars worth of shares.

Energy dependence

Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping that a series of NATO, G7 and EU summits taking place this week will lead to more aid for Ukraine and additional sanctions against Russia. The U.S. and EU are already close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe's dependence on Russian energy sources and an agreement could be announced as soon as Friday. "You can expect that the U.S. will look for ways to increase LNG supplies, surge LNG supplies to Europe, not just over the course of years, but over the course of months as well," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.