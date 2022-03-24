JFrog team up with Softline India to accelerate devops and devsecops adoption
Mar. 24, 2022
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) enters a new partnership with Softline India, Ltd., a global provider of IT solutions and services, to enable Softline Consultants to provide the JFrog platform for supporting customers’ digital transformation and software supply chain security initiatives.
- Together, both parties will provide customers with a complete, secure, automated DevOps platform that scales to meet changing business needs in a multi-cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environment.
- For midsize to large businesses and independent organizations, the partnership enables Softline India, Ltd. to provide its customers with the complete JFrog Platform.