JFrog team up with Softline India to accelerate devops and devsecops adoption

Mar. 24, 2022 3:44 AM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) enters a new partnership with Softline India, Ltd., a global provider of IT solutions and services, to enable  Softline Consultants to provide the JFrog platform for supporting customers’ digital transformation and software supply chain security initiatives.
  • Together, both parties will provide customers with a complete, secure, automated DevOps platform that scales to meet changing business needs in a multi-cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environment.
  • For midsize to large businesses and independent organizations, the partnership enables Softline India, Ltd. to provide its customers with the complete JFrog Platform.
