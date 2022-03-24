Avast to buy SecureKey Technologies
- Avast (OTC:AVTTY) has acquired SecureKey Technologies, a global provider of digital identity and authentication solutions headquartered in Canada.
- Terms of the deal are not disclosed.
- The addition of digital identity and authentication provider will expand Avast's Identity product and services portfolio as part of its digital freedom vision.
- Services developed by SecureKey include those currently known as Verified.Me, a first-of-its-kind, distributed digital identity verification network, and Government Sign-In by Verified.Me for convenient login to hundreds of government online services and applications.
- Both services are provided by Interac Corp. under an exclusive Canadian licensing arrangement.
- The deal is expected to close in early April 2022 with the general availability of SecureKey's products following in Q2.