Avast to buy SecureKey Technologies

Mar. 24, 2022 3:56 AM ETAvast Plc ADR (AVTTY), AVASFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Avast (OTC:AVTTY) has acquired SecureKey Technologies, a global provider of digital identity and authentication solutions headquartered in Canada.
  • Terms of the deal are not disclosed.
  • The addition of digital identity and authentication provider will expand Avast's Identity product and services portfolio as part of its digital freedom vision.
  • Services developed by SecureKey include those currently known as Verified.Me, a first-of-its-kind, distributed digital identity verification network, and Government Sign-In by Verified.Me for convenient login to hundreds of government online services and applications.
  • Both services are provided by Interac Corp. under an exclusive Canadian licensing arrangement.
  • The deal is expected to close in early April 2022 with the general availability of SecureKey's products following in Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.