SPI Energy's WOS appoints auto industry veteran Dr. Lance Zhou as CEO
Mar. 24, 2022 4:02 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) announced its wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary has appointed auto industry veteran Lance Zhou, Ph.D., as its Executive Director and new CEO, effective March 28, 2022 to succeed Joe Mitchell.
- Dr. Zhou, most recently served as CEO of Karma Automotive, an Irvine, California-based manufacturer of luxury EVs.
- Dr. Zhou has been nominated as a member of the board of directors of Phoenix Motorcars since Nov 2021 and will continue to serve on the board after assuming his new role as CEO on March 28, 2022.
- Shares are down 4.41% after hours.