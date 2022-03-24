uCloudlink Group GAAP EPS of -$0.54, revenue of $17.6M; issues FQ1 and FY22 guidance

Mar. 24, 2022 4:09 AM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • uCloudlink Group press release (NASDAQ:UCL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.54.
  • Revenue of $17.6M (+3.5% Y/Y).
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, and short-term deposits of $8.1M, compared to $14.5M as of September 30, 2021.
  • CAPEX was $0.2M, compared to $0.4M in the same period of 2020.
  • For the first quarter of 2022, UCLOUDLINK expects total revenues to be between $14.0 million and $17.0 million, representing a decrease of 4.0% to 20.9% from the same period of 2021.
  • For 2022, UCLOUDLINK expects total revenues to be between $85.0 million and $100.0 million, representing a 15.2% to 35.5% increase from that of 2021.
