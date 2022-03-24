The energy war between Russia and the West is heating up after President Vladimir Putin demanded that natural gas sold to "unfriendly" countries be paid for in rubles. The Russian currency gained 7% against the dollar immediately after the announcement, paring its year-to-date losses to 23%, while Dutch gas futures, a European benchmark, reigniting a wild rally. "Unfriendly" nations accounted for 70%, or around $69B, of Gazprom's (OTCPK:GZPFY) export revenue in 2021, according to Dmitry Polevoy, economist at Moscow-based Locko Invest.

Fine print: Supply contracts will likely need to be reworded to allow a switch in payment to rubles, but once those are reopened, all types of negotiations could take place (shorter-terms, less volumes, etc.). Supply deals often have provisions, like "significant market price changes," that can trigger renegotiations, but changing clauses of these agreements is often arduous and time-consuming. Putin has given the Russian central bank one week to come up with a way to shift to the new payment system and Gazprom was ordered to revise its contracts to accommodate the move.

While it's possible for Russia to devise new contracts that require ruble payments, it would demand that Western governments hold rubles in their central banks or buy them on the open market, which would be seen as skirting financial sanctions. Both sides would lose if the gas stops flowing, with Putin missing out on cash for his flailing domestic economy and the West needing to secure pricier supplies elsewhere. Putin may also be trying to chip away at dollar dominance in global trade, which could have long-term implications for American borrowing and financing costs.

The response: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping that a series of NATO, G7 and EU summits taking place this week will lead to more aid for the country and additional sanctions against Russia. The U.S. and EU are already close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe's dependence on Russian energy sources and an agreement could be announced as early as Friday. "You can expect that the U.S. will look for ways to increase LNG supplies, surge LNG supplies to Europe, not just over the course of years, but over the course of months as well," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.