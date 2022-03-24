European markets inch higher ahead of developments in Ukraine, and key meetings of NATO, EU and G-7 leaders in Brussels
London +0.18%.
Germany +0.27%.
France +0.25%. France March business confidence 107 vs 112 prior; revised to 113.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.28% in early trade, with utilities climbing while retail stocks slipped.
Global markets are closely following high-profile meetings in Brussels on Thursday with a NATO summit, a meeting of EU leaders, and a Group of Seven summit taking place.
Comin up in the session: France March flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI at 0815 GMT; Germany March flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI at 0830 GMT; SNB announces its March monetary policy decision at 0830 GMT; Eurozone March flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI at 0900 GMT; UK March flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI at 0930 GMT and UK March CBI retailing reported sales at 1100 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.33%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 0.46%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.63%.
European futures mixed. FTSE +0.55%; CAC -1.57%; DAX -0.91% and EURO STOXX +0.29%.