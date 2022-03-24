Reliq Health Technologies signs contract with US Contract Research Organization, expansion into clinical trials market
Mar. 24, 2022 4:32 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed an agreement with a US Contract Research Organization to use its iUGO Care software and Patient Engagement services to support their oncology clinical trials.
- "We will be utilizing a combination of our proprietary solutions for the clinical trials, including iUGO Care, iUGO Home, iUGO Voice and the MiUGO patient portal. This contract is expected to generate recurring revenue of approximately $40 per patient per month. The Company expects to onboard over 3,000 clinical trials patients in 2022 through this contract," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO.