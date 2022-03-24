Uber mandates employees return to the office in April, contrast to rival Lyft
Mar. 24, 2022 4:53 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)LYFTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) announced April 25 as its return-to-office date for 35 locations, including headquarters in San Francisco.
- In cities not included in the list, coming into the office remains voluntary, but many of the restrictions could be relaxed shortly.
- Uber will communicate those reopenings on a city-by-city basis going forward.
- The company has twice postponed its return-to-office plans because of a rise in COVID-19 infections.
- The company has relented on some employee demands to be more flexible about office work.
- Lyft (LYFT), meanwhile last week embraced a "fully flexible" working model that allows employees to remain home for work as much as they want, the author notes.
- Shares of UBER are up 1.03% PM.