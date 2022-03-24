Uber mandates employees return to the office in April, contrast to rival Lyft

Mar. 24, 2022 4:53 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)LYFTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Uber Agrees To Pay 70,000 UK Drivers A Minimum Wage, Holiday Pay And Pensions

Hollie Adams/Getty Images News

  • Uber (NYSE:UBER) announced April 25 as its return-to-office date for 35 locations, including headquarters in San Francisco.
  • In cities not included in the list, coming into the office remains voluntary, but many of the restrictions could be relaxed shortly.
  • Uber will communicate those reopenings on a city-by-city basis going forward.
  • The company has twice postponed its return-to-office plans because of a rise in COVID-19 infections.
  • The company has relented on some employee demands to be more flexible about office work.
  • Lyft (LYFT), meanwhile last week embraced a "fully flexible" working model that allows employees to remain home for work as much as they want, the author notes.
  • Shares of UBER are up 1.03% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.