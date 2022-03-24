As more states continue to turn the page on COVID - from pandemic to endemic - the masks are coming off and many testing sites are shutting down. Most requirements are now rolled back, except for masking in airports and on public transportation, where federal mandates are binding for another month. Meanwhile, new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. are now at their lowest level since last July - despite an uptick in the BA.2 subvariant - and over 99% of Americans are living in "low" or "medium" risk areas.

Masks on a Plane: The largest U.S. airlines are urging the Biden administration to drop the federal mask mandate on jetliners, along with the pre-departure testing requirement for international travelers. Earlier this month, the CDC for the third time extended its mass transit mask mandate by 30 days, until mid-April, and masking guidelines for airlines remain in place. The federal mandate applies across airports and trains, as well as buses and car share services.

"Much has changed since these measures were imposed and they no longer make sense in the current public health context. Given that we have entered a different phase of dealing with this virus, we strongly support your view that 'COVID-19 need no longer control our lives,'" wrote CEOs of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Alaska Air (ALK), Atlas Air (AAWW), Delta (NYSE:DAL), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), JetBlue (JBLU), Southwest (LUV), United (NASDAQ:UAL) and UPS (UPS).

More from the letter: "It is critical to recognize that the burden of enforcing both the mask and predeparture testing requirements has fallen on our employees for two years now. This is not a function they are trained to perform and subjects them to daily challenges by frustrated customers. This in turn takes a toll on their own well-being. We are requesting this action not only for the benefit of the traveling public, but also for the thousands of airline employees charged with enforcing a patchwork of now-outdated regulations implemented in response to COVID-19."