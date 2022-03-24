Novartis' Sandoz to recall 13 lots of drug over potential cancer-causing impurity
Mar. 24, 2022 5:12 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)PFEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Sandoz is voluntarily recalling 13 lots of oral Orphenadrine Citrate 100 mg extended release (ER) tablets after presence of a potential cancer causing compound, nitrosamine impurity (NMOA or Nitroso-Orphenadrine) was detected above the acceptable level set by the FDA.
- Orphenadrine Citrate ER pills are used as an adjunct to rest, physical therapy and other measures for the relief of discomfort associated with acute painful musculoskeletal conditions.
- The 13 lots were shipped to customers from August 2019 to April 2021.
- Sandoz said that to date, it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity in the lot.
- The FDA said that consumers who had the particular tablets should stop taking the recalled product and immediately consult with their physician.
- The action comes on the heels of similar recalls issued by Pfizer (PFE) recently due to nitrosamine impurity concerns.
- Earlier in March, Pfizer issued recall of certain blood pressure medications Accuretic. Meanwhile, Pfizer Canada had also issued recall of Accuretic medication and certain lots of high blood pressure drug Inderal-LA.