Paysafe partners with Resorts WorldBET for expanding sports-betting presence
Mar. 24, 2022 5:15 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) announced a partnership with Resorts WorldBET, the new mobile sports-betting app for Resorts World New York, with brick-and-mortar casinos Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World New York City.
- Paysafe now enables players to make deposits with Resorts WorldBET via debit card and ACH, plus receive payouts.
- Through Paysafe, players wanting to wager on the March college basketball playoffs, a New York Knicks NBA or New York Giants NFL game, can use their debit card to make a quick mobile deposit with Resorts WorldBET.
- Resorts WorldBET players can also make a deposit using an ACH transfer from their bank account through Paysafe's connectivity to third-party ACH warranty services.
- "Given the strong correlation between payments and U.S. sportsbooks’ player acquisition, we look forward to helping Resorts WorldBET increase its customer base and revenue in 2022 and beyond," CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe commented.
- SA Contributor Ian Bezek recently wrote that Paysafe is still a good opportunity to sell puts.