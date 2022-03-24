Accenture acquires Alfa Consulting for undisclosed sum
Mar. 24, 2022 5:23 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired Alfa Consulting, a consultancy that specializes in operations strategy in capital intensive industries.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- This acquisition will enhance company’s capabilities for helping clients in Spain, Portugal and México transform their supply chains to be more resilient, responsive and sustainable.
- Headquartered in Barcelona with offices in Madrid and México, Alfa Consulting has extensive expertise in leveraging analytics to design and implement new operational models for clients across industries such as utilities, high tech, energy and industrial goods, among others.
- The company’s 52 highly specialized consultants will join Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations function.
- “Alfa Consulting brings differentiated expertise in sectors with extensive industrial footprints and distributed assets. With Alfa Consulting as part of Accenture, we will further enhance our ability to help clients in these industries build future-ready intelligent supply chains that create change and drive value,” added Domingo Mirón, Accenture’s Iberia Market Unit lead.
- Since the start of 2022, the company's shares have plunged ~21%, and over the period of one year, ACN stock surged more than 20%.
- Check the latest analysis on ACN stock here.