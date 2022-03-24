Hello Group Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.22 misses by $0.05, revenue of $576.6M beats by $7.33M
- Hello Group press release (NASDAQ:MOMO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.22 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $576.6M (-3.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.33M.
- Total paying users of live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 2.5M paying users of Tantan Limited were 11.4M vs. 12.8M year ago, which included 3.8M paying users of Tantan.
- "2021 was a busy year for us. Despite a variety of external challenges, our team was able to methodically execute our strategic priorities and delivered solid results. I am confident that we'll continue to navigate through the challenges ahead and capitalize on the growth opportunities down the road." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group.
- For 1Q22, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.1B to RMB3.2B, representing a decrease of 10.7% to 7.8% Y/Y.