Hello Group Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.22 misses by $0.05, revenue of $576.6M beats by $7.33M

Mar. 24, 2022 5:28 AM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hello Group press release (NASDAQ:MOMO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.22 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $576.6M (-3.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.33M.
  • Total paying users of live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 2.5M paying users of Tantan Limited were 11.4M vs. 12.8M year ago, which included 3.8M paying users of Tantan.
  • "2021 was a busy year for us. Despite a variety of external challenges, our team was able to methodically execute our strategic priorities and delivered solid results. I am confident that we'll continue to navigate through the challenges ahead and capitalize on the growth opportunities down the road." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group.
  • For 1Q22, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.1B to RMB3.2B, representing a decrease of 10.7% to 7.8% Y/Y.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.