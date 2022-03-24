Targa Resources prices $1.5B notes offering

Mar. 24, 2022 5:30 AM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) priced a public offering of $750M 4.2% senior notes due 2033 and $750M 4.95% senior notes due 2052 at a price to the public of 99.815% and 99.333%, respectively, of their face value.
  • The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to fund the previously announced purchase (the Tender Offer) of 5 7/8% Senior Notes due 2026 of Targa Resources Partners LP or to fund a previously announced redemption of any 2026 notes not purchased in the Tender Offer; with the remaining net proceeds to be used to repay a portion of amount outstanding its revolving credit facility.
  • The Offering is expected to close on April 6, subject to customary closing conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.