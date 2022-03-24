Targa Resources prices $1.5B notes offering
Mar. 24, 2022 5:30 AM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) priced a public offering of $750M 4.2% senior notes due 2033 and $750M 4.95% senior notes due 2052 at a price to the public of 99.815% and 99.333%, respectively, of their face value.
- The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to fund the previously announced purchase (the Tender Offer) of 5 7/8% Senior Notes due 2026 of Targa Resources Partners LP or to fund a previously announced redemption of any 2026 notes not purchased in the Tender Offer; with the remaining net proceeds to be used to repay a portion of amount outstanding its revolving credit facility.
- The Offering is expected to close on April 6, subject to customary closing conditions.