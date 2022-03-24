COMPASS Pathways along with partners launches The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation
Mar. 24, 2022 5:39 AM ETCOMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) trades 3.05% higher premarket after it formed a long-term strategic partnership to launch The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation for accelerating psychedelic research and develop new models of care for mental health in the U.K.
- It is launched in collaboration with King's College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust.
- The Centre will accelerate research of emerging psychedelic therapies, support therapist training and certification, evaluate real-world evidence, and prototype digital technologies to enable personalized, predictive and preventative care models.
- Research will initially focus on COMPASS's investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy and supportive technologies, and will also cover other novel therapeutic approaches being researched and developed by COMPASS, in areas of significant unmet mental health need.