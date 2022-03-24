Relief gets trademark registration for RLF-100(R) in US
Mar. 24, 2022 5:46 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) said it received a certificate of registration for a trademark for RLF-100(R) from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
- The company said the trademark covers RLF-100 when used for pharmaceutical preparations and substances for the treatment of several diseases and disorders.
- "Receipt of this trademark registration certificate for RLF-100, currently in late-stage development for a number of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related respiratory conditions, is very important to the company, in that it immediately strengthens, and will help to safeguard, our intellectual property position, globally," said Relief Chairman Raghuram Selvaraju.
- Earlier in March, Relief's study of nasal spray Sentinox in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection did not meet its main goal.