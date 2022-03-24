Relief gets trademark registration for RLF-100(R) in US

Mar. 24, 2022 5:46 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Contract signing

Florin1605/iStock via Getty Images

  • Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) said it received a certificate of registration for a trademark for RLF-100(R) from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
  • The company said the trademark covers RLF-100 when used for pharmaceutical preparations and substances for the treatment of several diseases and disorders.
  • "Receipt of this trademark registration certificate for RLF-100, currently in late-stage development for a number of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related respiratory conditions, is very important to the company, in that it immediately strengthens, and will help to safeguard, our intellectual property position, globally," said Relief Chairman Raghuram Selvaraju.
  • Earlier in March, Relief's study of nasal spray Sentinox in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection did not meet its main goal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.