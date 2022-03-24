Nokia selected by Vodafone for proof-of-concept trials in Europe

Mar. 24, 2022 5:48 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)VODBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Nokia office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has been solely selected for Software Defined Network Controller (SDN-M&C) trials for Vodafone’s fixed access network.
  • As per the agreement, both companies are conducting proof-of-concept trials in Europe and on successful outcome they aim to deploy the technology more widely later this year.
  • Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “Our SDN-M&C platform is built with openness in mind. Nokia’s SDN Controller platform provides open and standardized APIs and leverages open source where applicable. The result is our Altiplano Access Controller can manage and control any SDN-native, disaggregated, legacy and third-party equipment and is highly customizable to suit operator needs now and in the future. In addition to the rich set of built-in applications our customers can add their own or third-party applications to customize and further automate the network.”
