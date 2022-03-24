JD.com announces JD Logistics' proposed financing to raise $400M

Mar. 24, 2022 5:52 AM ETJD Logistics, Inc. (JDLGF), JDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Chinese Online Retailer JD.com Goes Public On The Nasdaq Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JDtrades 3.6% down premarket after it announced that JD Logistics (OTCPK:JDLGF) plans to raise ~$400M through stock placement.
  • It also plans to enter into a subscription agreement with JD Logistics concurrently to subscribe for new shares to be issued by JD Logistics, at the same per share price for the JDL Placement, for a total purchase price of up to ~$700M in cash.
  • The JDL Placement and JD Subscription are not inter-conditional.
  • In mid-March, the company acquired Chinese logistics firm Deppon Logistics.
  • SA Contributor Jonathan Weber recently wrote that JD.com is slumping to new lows despite strong results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.