JD.com announces JD Logistics' proposed financing to raise $400M
Mar. 24, 2022 5:52 AM ETJD Logistics, Inc. (JDLGF), JDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) trades 3.6% down premarket after it announced that JD Logistics (OTCPK:JDLGF) plans to raise ~$400M through stock placement.
- It also plans to enter into a subscription agreement with JD Logistics concurrently to subscribe for new shares to be issued by JD Logistics, at the same per share price for the JDL Placement, for a total purchase price of up to ~$700M in cash.
- The JDL Placement and JD Subscription are not inter-conditional.
- In mid-March, the company acquired Chinese logistics firm Deppon Logistics.
