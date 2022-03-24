Molecular Partners reports preclinical data on potential tumor drug MP0317

Mar. 24, 2022 6:08 AM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) reported publication of preclinical data from its immuno-oncology program MP0317 in Cancer Immunology Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
  • The company said MP0317 is its second immuno-oncology program to enter clinical studies and is aimed to target both FAP (fibroblast activation protein), a protein found in high density around tumors, and the immunostimulatory protein CD40, to enable tumor-localized immune activation.
  • The company said the study confirms that MP0317 is inducing FAP-dependent CD40-mediated B and myeloid cell activation, supporting the candidate's intended mechanism of action of tumor-localized immune activation without the systemic toxicity seen with other CD40-targeting agents.
  • The company noted that MP0317 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1 trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors known to express FAP.
  • Initial data from the trial is expected in H2 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.