Molecular Partners reports preclinical data on potential tumor drug MP0317
Mar. 24, 2022 6:08 AM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) reported publication of preclinical data from its immuno-oncology program MP0317 in Cancer Immunology Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
- The company said MP0317 is its second immuno-oncology program to enter clinical studies and is aimed to target both FAP (fibroblast activation protein), a protein found in high density around tumors, and the immunostimulatory protein CD40, to enable tumor-localized immune activation.
- The company said the study confirms that MP0317 is inducing FAP-dependent CD40-mediated B and myeloid cell activation, supporting the candidate's intended mechanism of action of tumor-localized immune activation without the systemic toxicity seen with other CD40-targeting agents.
- The company noted that MP0317 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1 trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors known to express FAP.
- Initial data from the trial is expected in H2 2022.