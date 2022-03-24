Algoma Steel sees sequential shipments decline in Q4

  • Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) expects 4Q22 shipments to be in a range of 540,000 to 550,000 tons, slight sequential decrease is largely due to challenges across the logistics supply chain and COVID-related impacts.
  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of CAD$310M to CAD$320M.
  • The fourth quarter outlook includes the impact of the work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Railway that began March 20, 2022.
  • The company expects to end the quarter with above average work in process and finished goods inventories to fulfill deferred shipments in future periods.
  • The company continues to generate significant cash flow and remains confident in its cash generating potential in fiscal 2023 and beyond.
  • Earlier this month, the company announced to repurchase up to approximately 7.4M shares during the period of March 3, 2022 to March 2, 2023.
  • Shares down 2% premarket.
