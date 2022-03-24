KBR's catalytic olefins technology selected by midstream company for petrochemical project
Mar. 24, 2022 6:19 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) secured a contract from a leading midstream company for a world-scale olefins production facility to be built on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
- Under contract terms, KBR will provide the license and engineering for the olefins production plant.
- KBR's K-COT catalytic olefins technology is the key enabler that can process a wide range of feedstocks to achieve exceptional olefin yields and production ratios in a single train with the most capital and carbon efficient design.
- The project will utilize available and advantaged feeds to produce 2.4M metric tons per year of light olefins, while being supported by an extensive logistics network for feedstock supply and product delivery.