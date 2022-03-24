Fennec refiles for FDA approval of Pedmark for preventing ototoxicity due to chemotherapy

Mar. 24, 2022 6:33 AM ETFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) resubmitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of Pedmark (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for preventing platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients one month to <18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
  • The FDA had rejected the company's initial new drug application in November 2021 after the agency identified certain manufacturing deficiencies.
  • Ototoxicity occurs when a person develops hearing or balance problems due to drugs such as platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • “We appreciate the FDA’s comments during the resubmission process and look forward to working closing with the Agency during the NDA review,” said Fennec CEO Rosty Raykov.
