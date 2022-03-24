Verde Bio Holdings to acquire the Bakken Shale of North Dakota in all cash deal

Mar. 24, 2022 6:43 AM ETVERDE BIO HLDGS INC. (VBHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Verde Bio Holdings (OTCPK:VBHI) says that it continues to accomplish its business plan of acquiring a portfolio of revenue producing properties by agreeing to the purchase of mineral and royalty interests in the Bakken Shale of North Dakota, held by a private seller for a purchase price of $415,000 in cash.
  • The interests to be acquired are located in the heart of the Bakken in McKenzie and Williams Counties, North Dakota, and are operated by Slawson Exploration, which has established itself as one of the premier operators in the Bakken Shale.
  • The addition includes interest in 21 currently producing wells.
  • The interests currently produce combined revenue of ~$5,500 per month and Verde is entitled to the cash flow from production attributable to the acquisition beginning on or after March 1, 2022.
  • The acquisition is expected to close on or before April 15, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.