Verde Bio Holdings to acquire the Bakken Shale of North Dakota in all cash deal
Mar. 24, 2022 6:43 AM ETVERDE BIO HLDGS INC. (VBHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Verde Bio Holdings (OTCPK:VBHI) says that it continues to accomplish its business plan of acquiring a portfolio of revenue producing properties by agreeing to the purchase of mineral and royalty interests in the Bakken Shale of North Dakota, held by a private seller for a purchase price of $415,000 in cash.
- The interests to be acquired are located in the heart of the Bakken in McKenzie and Williams Counties, North Dakota, and are operated by Slawson Exploration, which has established itself as one of the premier operators in the Bakken Shale.
- The addition includes interest in 21 currently producing wells.
- The interests currently produce combined revenue of ~$5,500 per month and Verde is entitled to the cash flow from production attributable to the acquisition beginning on or after March 1, 2022.
- The acquisition is expected to close on or before April 15, 2022.