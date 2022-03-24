Movado Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32, revenue of $205.98M
- Movado press release (NYSE:MOV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32.
- Revenue of $205.98M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “As we look ahead, we recognize that we continue to operate in an uncertain environment, with rising interest rates heightened by increasing inflation, combined with the war in Ukraine, on-going COVID outbreaks and closures in China, and lapping U.S. stimulus measures in the first half of last year, yet we remain confident in our positioning and our ability to deliver long term growth in sales and profit. We have a deep pipeline of product innovation and recently added another iconic licensed brand to our portfolio with the launch of CALVIN KLEIN, which is experiencing strong consumer response.”