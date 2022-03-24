Russian stocks jump as market reopens and government props up local shares

Mar. 24, 2022

  • Trading resumed in 33 Russian stocks Thursday for the first time since February when the market closed.
  • Government moves to keep stocks higher pushed shares like Lukoil, Rosneft and Gazprom higher, with double-digit percent gains, although Aeroflot dropped.
  • Russia has banned short selling on the stocks in addition to preventing foreign share owners from selling. Authorities have also pledged $10B from its wealth fund to help prop up equities.
  • The MOEX Russia Index is up 5%, but the RTS Index, denominated in dollars, is down 9%. MOEX fell 30% in late February before trading was suspended.
  • The ruble is up 0.8% against the greenback. Vladimir Putin said yesterday Russia would demand payment for gas from "unfriendly nations" in rubles.
  • Trading hours are limited for the first day and the Moscow Exchange closes at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Dig deeper into Putin's move to shore up the ruble via the energy market.
