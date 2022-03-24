Russian stocks jump as market reopens and government props up local shares
Mar. 24, 2022 6:54 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Trading resumed in 33 Russian stocks Thursday for the first time since February when the market closed.
- Government moves to keep stocks higher pushed shares like Lukoil, Rosneft and Gazprom higher, with double-digit percent gains, although Aeroflot dropped.
- Russia has banned short selling on the stocks in addition to preventing foreign share owners from selling. Authorities have also pledged $10B from its wealth fund to help prop up equities.
- The MOEX Russia Index is up 5%, but the RTS Index, denominated in dollars, is down 9%. MOEX fell 30% in late February before trading was suspended.
- The ruble is up 0.8% against the greenback. Vladimir Putin said yesterday Russia would demand payment for gas from "unfriendly nations" in rubles.
- Trading hours are limited for the first day and the Moscow Exchange closes at 7:00 a.m. ET.
