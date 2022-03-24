Kingsoft Cloud GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.38, revenue of $417.37M beats by $6.21M
Mar. 24, 2022 6:58 AM ETKingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kingsoft Cloud press release (NASDAQ:KC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $417.37M (+38.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.21M.
- Shares -2.1% PM.
- For 1Q22, the company expects total revenues to be between RMB2.05B and RMB2.15B, representing growth of 13% to 19% Y/Y. Gross billings from CDN services are expected to decreased by 20%-25%, and core cloud services increased by 49%-55%.
- Adjusted gross margin and EBITDA margin in Q1 to be better than in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the adjusted EBITDA margin breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2022.