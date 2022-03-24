Kingsoft Cloud GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.38, revenue of $417.37M beats by $6.21M

Mar. 24, 2022 6:58 AM ETKingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Kingsoft Cloud press release (NASDAQ:KC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.38.
  • Revenue of $417.37M (+38.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.21M.
  • Shares -2.1% PM.
  • For 1Q22, the company expects total revenues to be between RMB2.05B and RMB2.15B, representing growth of 13% to 19% Y/Y. Gross billings from CDN services are expected to decreased by 20%-25%, and core cloud services increased by 49%-55%.
  • Adjusted gross margin and EBITDA margin in Q1 to be better than in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the adjusted EBITDA margin breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.